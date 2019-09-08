Madisonville hosts 7th annual 9/11 Heroes Run

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville’s seventh annual 9/11 Heroes Run was held Saturday night.
More than a 1,000 people came out to Madisonville to participate in the run, some coming as far as Florida.
The 9/11 Heroes Run brought out people of all ages and abilities. From students to police officers, they came out to pay their respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Madisonville’s 9/11 Heroes Run is one of the biggest around the world, ranking third in 2018.
This year, registration numbers were even bigger and they’ve added some new details to the course.
“We try to do a few things just to honor our local first responders a little more. We have name signs for them out on the course," Kelly Forbes, race director, said. "We have out in one of the neighborhoods luminaries for all of the fallen soldiers from Kentucky, and we’ve added the victims’ names from 911 out on the course too.”
This was the largest race Madisonville has done in the seven years they’ve been doing it, and they hope it will continue to grow in the years to come.
