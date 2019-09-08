Lowry Earns Individual Title at UNA Invitational

FLORENCE, AL. (WFIE) - In the second race of the season, the University of Evansville men’s and women’s cross country teams made strides at the North Alabama Invitational.
The women took fourth place out of 12 teams behind four top-30 finishes, while the men finished eighth with 177 points. Junior Anna Lowry set the pace for the entire field, taking home the individual 5K title with a 18:02.6 time, just under her personal best. Lowry completed the race 15 seconds faster than second place runner from Mississippi State.
Jenna Fehrebacher finished in the number two spot for the Aces for the second straight week with a 19:56.7 24th place finish. Haylee Harmeyer (20:05.0) and Bones Parker (20:08.5) took 27th and 28th place respectively, while Sarah Poltrack completed UE’s scoring five with a 39th place 20:37.2 finish.
Ricky Hendrix led the way with a personal best on the men’s side with a 27:09.1 8K time, finishing 17th.
Dawson Hood took 30th place while completing the race in 27:40.8, finishing just 14 seconds ahead of teammate Stanley Chepchieng (27:54.5) who took 37th. Kalen Ochs also finished well for the Aces, taking 47th in 28:20.7.
The Purple Aces will take a week off before heading to Clarksville, Tenn. for the Austin Peay Cross Country Festival on Sept. 21.
