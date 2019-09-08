KWC Women’s Soccer Falls in Season Opener

LEBANON, ILL. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s soccer team opened its 2019 campaign with a 3-2 loss to the defending Great Lakes Valley Conference Champions McKendree Unviersity.
The Bearcats (1-0) were quick to score in the third minute which would go on to be the lone goal of the first half for either team.
Madisyn Hunt evened things up in the 47th minute, tucking away a rebound of her own shot. McKendree tallied two goals less than four minutes apart to jump out to a 3-1 lead with just under 30 minutes remaining.
The Panthers came within one, scoring in the 72nd minute. Jasmine Perry netted her first goal of the season on the assist from Hunt.
Taylor Rentchler played the full 90 minutes in net for the Panthers, making 13 saves and allowing three goals.
The Panthers return home on Wednesday, hosting Brescia at 7 pm CT at Panther Field.
