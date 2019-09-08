Hot & humid week ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a weekend of mild temperatures in the 70s, things really heat up as we head into the workweek.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with low temperatures in the low to mid 60s. A stray shower can’t be completely ruled out tonight or Monday morning, but we will most likely stay dry.
Monday will be mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s and heat index values in the mid 90s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.
The heat and humidity only get worse through the middle of the week. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100° Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. With those steamy conditions, a few pop-up showers are possible, especially on Wednesday, but it looks like most of us will stay dry.
A cold front will swing through the Tri-State Friday evening, bringing us a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will still be in the upper 80s Friday with heat index values in the mid 90s, but behind that cold front, our temperatures will slide back into the mid 80s with lower humidity for the weekend.
