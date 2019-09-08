Aces Volleyball Battles SEMO in Redhawks Invitational

UE managed a much better start in the second contest, taking a 3-2 lead on an ace from Allana McInnis. The Aces continued to pace the Redhawks, going up 9-7 on an Alondra Vazquez kill. SEMO made its run, posting five straight with the score tied at 12-12, but Evansville responded in a big way, reeling off the next six. Vazquez and Tam each had a kill in the rally while McInnis provided the efficient serving. SEMO wrestled away a 23-21 lead, but UE continued its fight. A Kate Tsironis kill helped them tie the score at 23-23. UE kept up the battle, but Southeast Missouri State posted the final two points to pick up a 27-25 win and a 2-0 match lead.