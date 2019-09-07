Summertime heat and rain chances returning soon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a beautiful Saturday across the Tri-State, but hotter weather and some rain chances are on the way.
Tonight will be mostly clear, calm and cool with low temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60°.
Sunday will be partly cloudy and just a couple degrees warmer than today with high temperatures in the lower 80s. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are also possible Sunday, mainly in the afternoon and evening, as a warm front approaches from the southwest.
Those rain chances will continue through Sunday night and into early Monday, but any clouds or rain we see in the morning will give way to sunshine Monday afternoon. As our winds shift behind that warm front and bring hotter, more humid air up from the south, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to near 90° on Monday.
A few stray showers remain possible through the middle of the week, but the main story will be the heat. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100°. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
A cold front will move in from the northwest, bringing scattered showers and storms back into the forecast Friday and Saturday and bringing our high temperatures back into the mid to upper 80s.
