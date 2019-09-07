Sheriff’s Office: 2 people killed in early Sat. house fire

MT. CARMEL., Ill. (WFIE) - The sheriff’s office tells us two people were killed early Saturday in a house fire.
According to Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan, a 911 call came in around 8:30 a.m. Saturday “with unknown circumstance.” When a deputy arrived to the Friendsville Avenue address, the sheriff says the deputy found the entire front of the house on fire.
Wabash County Coroner Shaun Keepes says two people were killed in the fire.
The Illinois State Fire Marshall is on scene and this is under investigation.
