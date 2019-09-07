Mayor names Fri. ‘Childhood Cancer Awareness Day’ on 7th annual SamStrong football game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Lloyd Winnecke proclaimed Friday as “Childhood Cancer Awareness Day” which was fitting for Friday night’s Memorial game because it was the seventh annual SamStrong game.
The SamStrong movement started in 2012 by Memorial Graduate Sam Featherstone before he died from brain cancer.
Each year, the Tigers dedicate a game to continue what he started.
Friday, Memorial took on North and it has a special meaning for the Huskies too. North student Riley Haynes is battling lymphoma.
Huskies fans were decked out in Riley Strong shirts and Tigers fans were in SamStrong shirts.
“Unfortunately, cancer among our children is not as rare as we would like to think," Andy Featherstone, Sam’s father, said. "We are very proud that we can come together with Riley and his family and the whole North community to not only make this a SamStrong game but also a RileyStrong game.”
During halftime, both schools collected money to help support cancer research.
