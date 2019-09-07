Man in jail, accused of sexual misconduct

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man in Gibson County is in jail, accused of rape and child molestation.
Authorities arrested 22-year-old Joshua J. Miller.
According to police documents, Miller talked with several children on social media, asking them for inappropriate favors.
The police affidavit goes on to say Miller had sexual relations with two victims and solicited two others.
The Prosecutor’s Office wanted to remind parents to stay on top of your child’s social media interactions.
“Know where your kids and who their with to the extent that you can," Michael Cochren, Gibson County prosecuting attorney. "Make sure that you’re aware of the kind of communications they’re having on social media apps. that would be the best way.”
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case, and they want to hear from anyone who Miller may have contacted.
