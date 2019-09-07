Longtime local DJ Mike ‘Sandman’ Sanders dies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Longtime local DJ Mike “the Sandman” Sanders has died.
He was the voice of 103 GBF’s Rocks for more than 30 years.
Sanders had moved to Florida and was trying to move back to Evansville in August when he became sick.
His former wife Tammy Corn told 14 News that Mike suffered a bacterial infection in August and was hospitalized and never recovered.
She told us he died on Wednesday, September 4.
He leaves behind a six-year-old daughter, Lyric.
