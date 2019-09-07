KSP warns residents about email scam

HOPKINS, CO. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police have issued a warning to residents about an email scam.
KSP says a resident contacted their Madisonville post after getting an email saying they didn’t pay a ticket. The news release says the email had a photo of a KSP vehicle as well as their seal.
“The email contained a citation number, and stated the parking citation was for ‘failure to pay toll.’ There was a link in the email to pay the parking fine, and was signed: Best regards, Kentucky State Traffic Enforcement,” the news release states.
According to KSP, this is the only known report of this scam received by their Madisonville post.
State police say never give out your social security number or other personal information online or by phone.
If you need to report a possible scam, call 888-432-9257.
