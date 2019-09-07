Affidavit: man arrested for attempted rape after EPD called to apartment

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police arrested a 22-year-old man on Friday for attempted rape after officers were called to an Evansville apartment complex.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Parris Boyd, 22, of Evansville, grabbed the victim in the apartment hallway and started removing her clothes. The affidavit says a witness walked out into the hallway and Boyd then released the victim.
An officer talked to the witness, who told them Boyd was “trying to rape” the victim in the hallway.
After getting a description of Boyd from the victim, the affidavit says officers found him inside the apartment. The affidavit states Boyd “had to be restrained by force,” after resisting arrest.
Once at the EPD headquarters, the affidavit says Boyd “propositioned” a female officer for sex. According to the affidavit, Boyd also tried kissing the officer inside of the interview room.
Boyd was arrested for: attempted rape, resist law enforcement, and criminal confinement. He is being held on a $10,000 bond at the Vanderburgh County Jail.
