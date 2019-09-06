Warrick Co. Council considering raising public safety tax

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - It was a packed house for the Warrick County Council meeting where commissioners considered possibly raising the public safety LIT tax.
The county voted to form a committee and suspend council discussions about it.
Newburgh, Chandler, Elberfeld, Lynnville and Boonville city officials say they are all in favor of a new .5 percent increase.
“By not getting it until next year, next year until October, my fire fighters will probably be missing some personal protection equipment they need," said Tonya Wester, Town of Chandler. "They’re volunteers. They get about 250 a year, we run off seven officers. It’s rough to do. We have volunteer officers. ”
The potential increase would take the local income tax from .5 to one percent.
Town leaders say that would cost a person who earns $1,000 a week about $5. Elberfeld’s town council president tells us this increase is desperately needed.
“The thing of it is, we struggle," said Elberfeld Town Council President Martin Walter. "Everything we do, we struggle. To come up with the money to do it. One thing we shouldn’t have to struggle is protecting our residents. Crime, fire, whatever, but we do.”
Chandler leaders tell us in the last five years, they have had to lose an officer due to lack of funding.
