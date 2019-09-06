Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. warns of vaping risks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The CDC is urging people to stop using E-cigs after health officials say an Indiana man died from an illness related to vaping.
It’s the third in the nation and now officials are trying to find out what’s causing it.
This is an issue that is still relatively new to health officials. Although they’ve determined that vaping can be harmful, they also say there is a lot left to learn about the long term effects.
The Vanderburgh County Health Department wants to make sure the risks of vaping are crystal clear.
“E-cigarettes are not just water vapor. These products contain nicotine, they contain other toxic chemicals at times that can be harmful,” said administrator Joseph Gries.
Gries says the most common side effects of vaping include coughing, shortness of breath, fatigue, fever, nausea and abdominal pain. But still, a lot of the effects are unknown.
“It is a wide range of things that people are reporting that they use and without that information, it is very difficult to tell people to stay away from this or that these things have this certain type of chemical that can could harm you," said Gries.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health, more than 10% of teenagers reported vape usage, up from 4% in 2012. EVSC has already implemented policies against it.
“If you’re under the age of 18, it is actually illegal so if we have a student that would be having a vape with them, certainly not only could it be a disciplinary situation, we oftentimes will involve local law enforcement including our own EVSC police department,” said EVSC’s Jason Woebkenberg.
Officials say it isn’t a major problem at EVSC schools, yet they still have had to address it.
“You know, there have been instances of it. Of course, when that happens, we always want to involve the parent, we want to work together and hopefully with us working with the student and the parents working with the student, hopefully together we can really get the point across that this is dangerous and it cannot continue," said Woebkenberg.
