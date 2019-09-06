USI Men’s Soccer Stumbles in Season Opener, in Michigan

MARQUETTE, MI. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana men’s soccer team stumbled in the 2019 opener on the road, 2-1, at Northern Michigan University Thursday afternoon in Marquette, Michigan.
The Screaming Eagles start the year 0-1-0, while NMU begins 1-0-0 USI fell behind in the first half when NMU converted on a penalty kick at 22:17. The Wildcats would hold onto the 1-0 lead through the halftime.
The Eagles knotted the match at 1-1 when junior defender Justin Raines (Bartlett, Tennessee) scored off a pass by senior defender Drew Albert (Eureka, Missouri) at 61:08. NMU responded six minutes later at 67:05 when it took the lead for good, 2-1, with the eventual game-winning goal.
USI junior goalkeeper Justin Faas (Carmel, Indiana) was between the posts for the Eagles this afternoon. Faas allowed the two goals in facing nine total shots and making a pair of saves. Overall, Northern Michigan held a slim 9-8 lead in shots, while both teams had four shots on-goal each.
The Eagles conclude the season-opening road trip to Michigan Sunday when they visit Northwood University for an 11 a.m. (CDT) match in Midland, Michigan. Northwood started off 2019 with a 3-2 victory over Truman State University today at home.
