Touchdown Live Week 3 Scoreboard

Watch Touchdown Live at 10:35

Touchdown Live Week 3 Scoreboard
Touchdown Live - 14 Sports (Source: WFIE)
By Jared Goffinet | September 6, 2019 at 3:35 PM CDT - Updated September 6 at 3:36 PM

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - With more than 20 games in the Tri-State, it’s sure to be a great night of football in the area.

[Click here to follow the scores]

Here are the games will be tracking throughout the night:

  • Jasper vs Boonville
  • Webster County vs Breckinridge County
  • Sesser-Valier vs Carmi
  • Reitz vs Castle -- Touchdown Live Streaming Game of the Week
  • Bosse vs Central
  • Apollo vs Central Hardin
  • Perry Central vs Crawford County
  • Hamilton County vs Edwards County
  • Vincennes Lincoln vs Floyd Central
  • Christian County vs Henderson County
  • Pike Central vs Heritage Hills
  • Fairfield vs Johnston City
  • Daviess County vs Madisonville
  • Harrison vs Mater Dei
  • Union County vs McLean County
  • North vs Memorial
  • Mt. Vernon vs Mt. Carmel
  • Hopkins County Central vs Muhlenberg County
  • Tecumseh vs North Knox
  • Gibson Southern vs North Posey
  • Hancock County vs Ohio County
  • Owensboro Catholic vs Owensboro
  • Tell City vs South Spencer
  • Forest Park vs Southridge
  • Princeton vs Washington

[Download the 14 Sports App]

Be sure to watch Touchdown Live at 10:35 p.m. on the 14 Sports App for highlights and top plays of the night every Friday.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.