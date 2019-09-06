Touchdown Live Week 3 Scoreboard

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - With more than 20 games in the Tri-State, it’s sure to be a great night of football in the area.
Here are the games will be tracking throughout the night:
- Jasper vs Boonville
- Webster County vs Breckinridge County
- Sesser-Valier vs Carmi
- Reitz vs Castle -- Touchdown Live Streaming Game of the Week
- Bosse vs Central
- Apollo vs Central Hardin
- Perry Central vs Crawford County
- Hamilton County vs Edwards County
- Vincennes Lincoln vs Floyd Central
- Christian County vs Henderson County
- Pike Central vs Heritage Hills
- Fairfield vs Johnston City
- Daviess County vs Madisonville
- Harrison vs Mater Dei
- Union County vs McLean County
- North vs Memorial
- Mt. Vernon vs Mt. Carmel
- Hopkins County Central vs Muhlenberg County
- Tecumseh vs North Knox
- Gibson Southern vs North Posey
- Hancock County vs Ohio County
- Owensboro Catholic vs Owensboro
- Tell City vs South Spencer
- Forest Park vs Southridge
- Princeton vs Washington
Be sure to watch Touchdown Live at 10:35 p.m. on the 14 Sports App for highlights and top plays of the night every Friday.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.