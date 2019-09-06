Touchdown Live Player of the Week winner

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With more than 31,000 votes, the winner of the Touchdown Live Player of the Week is Reitz running back, Alex Mitchell.
Mitchell was part of the Panthers’ very successful rushing attack against Clarksville Northeast last week. Mitchell led the way with 130-yards, rushing and one touchdown.
For Mitchell, he’s just doing whatever it takes to get the win.
“We just worked hard all week in practice," said Mitchell. "Three-headed monster came out and we just worked hard and won the game. Football, I’ve always played football, so it’s fun to work out, get bigger. Bunch of grinding in the weight room, always pounding the weight room, coming out here conditioning every other day.”
Now, Mitchell and the Panthers will take on Castle on Friday at 7 p.m. If you can’t make it, we have you covered.
14 News will have the live-stream of this game. You can watch it on Roku, Amazon Fire, 14 News website, or the 14 Sports app.
