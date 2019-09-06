Search underway after chase suspect jumps into Ohio River

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Several different agencies are searching for a man who tried to get away from them in the Ohio River.
According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:40 a.m. they began investigating a stolen truck from David Enterprises in the 4300 of Hogue Road.
They say a truck matching the description was seen near Burdette Park at 1:30. That’s when the chase began.
They say the driver eventually led authorities down Old Henderson Road where he got out of the truck and jumped into the river around 1:45.
Crews have been searching the river ever since.
Jim Stratman is at the scene and we’ll keep you updated.
