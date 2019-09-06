Reitz prep for Friday showdown with Castle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - What better way to begin SIAC play then with one of the best rivalries in the conference: Reitz vs Castle.
The Panthers have beaten Castle four of the last five meetings. Regardless, Head Coach Andy Hape knows that his team will have its hands full on Friday.
“They’re very well coached, they’re hard nosed, they’re disciplined, they play good football and I hope that’s what people say about our football program," Coach Hape stated. "So anytime you have two teams that do those two things, it should be a good football game and that’s what we’re anticipating. And we wanna put the best produce we can on the field on Friday night.”
