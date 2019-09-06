Prison guard indicted on drug charges

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A correctional officer has been indicted after detectives say he brought drugs into the prison.
Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force says Correctional Officer Brandon Geary was arrested in August on contraband and trafficking charges.
They say officials at the Green River Correctional Complex requested the investigation to help determine how drugs were getting into the medium security prison.
Detectives say the investigation also led officers to a location outside of the prison where several drugs like meth, marijuana, ecstasy and opioids were recovered.
Friday, Geary was indicted on two counts promoting contraband and six counts of trafficking.
The investigation continues by the task force, state police and Central City Police.
He’s due in court on September 16.
