Nice weather on tap through the weekend, hot next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hurricane Dorian is slowly moving away from the northeast coast of North Carolina after making landfall over Cape Hatteras as a Category 1 hurricane this morning. As it continues to move northeast, Dorian is expected to remain a Category 1 storm as it hits the Nova Scotia province of Canada this weekend.
Here in the Tri-State, the calm weather continues. There is a slight chance we could see a stray shower this evening as a weak cold front swings through our region, but most of us will stay dry, and any rain that does develop should taper off by about 9 p.m. The rest of the night will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the low 60s.
Saturday will be another beautiful day, very similar to the weather on Thursday. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to near 80° under plenty of sunshine with cool overnight lows in the upper 50s to near 60°.
Sunday will still be comfortably warm with high temperatures in the low 80s, but a few more clouds will start to move in, and an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible Sunday night as a warm front approaches from the west.
A stray shower or storm can’t be completely ruled out Monday or Tuesday either as that warm front swings through the Tri-State, but we will most likely stay dry through the first half of the week.
However, that front will usher in some much warmer air from the south-southwest, and high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s throughout the workweek. A few scattered showers are also possible, mainly Wednesday and Friday.
