Neighborhood Watch: Deputies look for man who crashed stolen vehicle into Ohio River; 2 arrested on dealing charges

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who stole a vehicle and crashed in the Ohio River overnight.
Deputies say the man took a vehicle from David Enterprises just before 1 a.m. Saturday and drove through a fence.
About 20 minutes later, deputies say the man was involved in a hit and run collision at Burdette Park, but refused to pull over.
They chased him to the Ohio River bottoms on Old Henderson Road when they say he drove into the river.
Water rescue crews were called in, but haven’t found him yet. Deputies say he went further in the water to escape capture.
---------------------------
Two people are in jail on drug dealing charges in Evansville.
Police say they were doing surveillance on a home on Marshall Avenue. They say they searched a vehicle that left the home and found cocaine and meth.
Inside the home, officers say they found heroin, meth, marijuana and a handgun.
20-year-old Terra Thompson and 33-year-old Larry Wilson are both facing drug dealing charges.
--------------------------
The Owensboro Police Department would like your help finding a truck.
They want to talk to two men inside it about a theft they are investigating.
It’s the red and gray or silver pickup in the bottom left of the picture.
It looks like the paint is fading.
If you recognize the truck, call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
