JEEP WATCH ENDS: Infamous vehicle removed from the beach after Dorian

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Jeep Watch 2019 has officially come to an end.
The abandoned red Jeep, which became infamous during Hurricane Dorian’s assault on the Grand Strand, was removed from the beach early Friday morning by Myrtle Beach city workers.
Police came across the abandoned SUV near the shoreline around 38th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Thursday.
People watched as the tide rose and waves continued to pull the Jeep closer into the ocean, having many wonder if it would end up out to sea and also what happened to the owner.
According to the owner, a cousin borrowed the Jeep and drove it onto the beach in the hopes of taking a sunrise video.
Eventually, the cousin got the vehicle stuck and was unable to get help removing it as Dorian quickly caused beach conditions to deteriorate.
The Jeep’s fate quickly went viral across the nation, leading to the creation of a Facebook page for the vehicle, advertisements on Facebook Marketplace and a number of hilarious memes.
A group of kids even did their own newscast spoofing WMBF News reporter Patrick Lloyd’s and photographer Kyle Thompson’s live shots of #JeepWatch 2019.
