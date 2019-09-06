HIGHLIGHTS: USI Women’s Soccer Pummels Purdue Northwest

The Eagles would explode for three more goals in the second half. Junior forward Maggie Winter (St. Louis, Missouri) picked up her first tally of the season at 53:03 when she scored on a nifty through ball into the box by Andres to post a 3-0 lead. Lehman followed with her first goal of the season, scoring unassisted at 70:40, after intercepting an attempted clear by the Pride to give the scoreboard a 4-0 USI advantage. Senior midfielder Courtney Spicer (Loveland, Ohio) finished off the 5-0 final for the Eagles on a goal at 74:23, off a pass from sophomore defender Elizabeth Lippert (Lexington, Kentucky).