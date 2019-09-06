Heat Returns But Cooler On Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Heat and humidity return today as high temps climb into the mid to upper 80’s under mostly sunny skies. Muggy but dry for area football games this evening with temps near 80-degrees at kick-off. Overnight, clear skies with temps in the lower 60’s.
Another cold front will push through in time for a comfortable weekend. The front won’t have enough moisture to spark any rain or thunderstorms. Dry air will yield mostly sunny skies on Saturday with high temps in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s. Sunday, mostly sunny skies with high temps in the lower 80’s.
