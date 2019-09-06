Health officials confirm first vaping-related death in Indiana

INDIANA (WFIE) - Health officials have reported the first vaping-related death in Indiana.
The Indiana State Department of Health has confirmed the first death of an adult Indiana resident due to severe lung injury who reported vaping.
Nationally, this is the third reported death.
The ISDH is investigating reports of 30 individuals with severe acute respiratory illness who reported recent e-cigarette use, vaping, or dabbing (vaping marijuana oils, extracts, or concentrates).
Health officials say it’s an ongoing investigation, and the ISDH is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and other states responding to reports of similar cases.
Nationally, approximately 215 possible cases of severe respiratory illness in individuals who report e-cigarette product use have now been reported in 25 states from June 28, 2019, to Aug. 27, 2019.
Patients experienced respiratory symptoms including:
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chest pain
- Fatigue
- Fever
Other symptoms included weight loss, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.
It is unknown what specific vape product(s) or chemicals may be linked to these illnesses, or where they were obtained. The majority of cases nationwide and in Indiana have reported vaping THC or CBD oil.
