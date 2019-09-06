Funeral services for Evansville plane crash victims

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Visitations are Friday for two of the three Evansville men who died in a plane crash in Montana last week.
Officials told us that Tim Arnold, Grant Weythman and Allen Eicher were flying to Pinehaven Christian Ranch to help with some projects when their single engine plane crashed in a rural area on Thursday, August 29.
Three services will be held over the weekend to lay those men to rest.
Visitations will be held Friday for both Arnold and Weythman until 8 p.m. at Pierre Funeral Home on West Franklin Street.
Eicher’s visitation was held on Thursday.
The three men will have a celebration of life service Saturday on at 3 p.m. at First Christian Church in Evansville.
