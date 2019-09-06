Evans Elementary gets huge surprise, 8 kids headed to Disney World

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Eight children from Evans Elementary School in Evansville are heading to Disney World.
They were chosen for the Cops Connecting with a Kid program.
The Evansville Police Department is hoping this trip will give kids new experiences they might not otherwise have.
The students will fly to Orlando and spend five days going to all the parks.
The students were announced in front of their friends and families.
They were chosen by their teachers based on their kindness and effort in class.
“Just knowing that all of the hard work that she is doing is showing up to teachers and everybody," Tara Uhde, Kaia’s mother, said. "She’s getting rewarded for it.”
There will be 64 children going on the trip. The Group will be heading to Disney World In November.
