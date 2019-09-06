Blackford Creek Bridge in Daviess Co. up for adoption

DAVIESS CO., Ky.(WFIE) - The Blackford Creek Bridge on the Daviess-Hancock County line has been closed for almost a year because of deficiencies, but the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is working to make sure the bridge comes back to life.
The transportation cabinet has opened bids for this nearly 100-year-old bridge to find a new home.
The bridge is no longer suitable for cars and KYTC wants someone else to use the bridge in another capacity.
The bridge, just off of U.S. 60 on Toler Bridge Road, became eligible for the National Register of Historic places in Kentucky back in 2011. KYTC officials are hopeful the bridge’s new use will be consistent with its’ historic character.
Historians at the Kentucky Room at the Daviess County Library dug up some of that history Friday and said they hope the bridge can find an appropriate home.
“Obviously, it can’t support cars anymore or traffic, but a bunch of people have seen the historic value of it," Savannah Warren, Daviess Co. Library Kentucky Room manager, said. "I’ve seen online of people spouting ideas of where is could go.”
The KYTC said a golf course or bike path might be a perfect place for this bridge. The bids are open through December.
