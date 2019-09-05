Warrior Coal miner dies after being found inside mine

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - An investigation is underway after the death of a miner at Cardinal Mine.
According to a statement from Warrior Coal, the worker was found around 2:45 p.m. Thursday near the battery-powered scoop inside of Cardinal Mine.
Co-workers brought the miner to the surface so first responders could begin resuscitation efforts, but those were unsuccessful, the statement says.
The statement says the miner died around 4:45 p.m.
Mine officials say an investigation is underway.
