Warrior Coal miner dies after being found inside mine
By Jared Goffinet and Evan Gorman | September 5, 2019 at 6:56 PM CDT - Updated September 5 at 7:34 PM

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - An investigation is underway after the death of a miner at Cardinal Mine.

According to a statement from Warrior Coal, the worker was found around 2:45 p.m. Thursday near the battery-powered scoop inside of Cardinal Mine.

Co-workers brought the miner to the surface so first responders could begin resuscitation efforts, but those were unsuccessful, the statement says.

The statement says the miner died around 4:45 p.m.

Mine officials say an investigation is underway.

