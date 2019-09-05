VIEWERS: Make A Plan To Rescan

If you are receiving our channel over the air with an antenna, you need to make a plan to rescan. (Source: WFIE)
By Jared Goffinet | September 5, 2019 at 3:04 PM CDT - Updated September 5 at 3:04 PM

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - If you are receiving our channel over the air with an antenna, you need to make a plan to rescan.

On October 18th, we are about to make a change to our transmitter signal that means you won’t see our programming unless you rescan. So make a plan to rescan and mark your calendars for October 18.

Cable and satellite viewers are not affected.

We know you might have questions about rescanning. Here is a phone number to get help as well: 1-888-CALLFCC.

Again, if you're a cable or satellite customer, you will NOT be affected.

Thank you for being a loyal viewer of WFIE.

