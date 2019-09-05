USI’s new Aquatic Center set for 2020 opening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - USI’s new 25,000 square-foot Aquatic Center is scheduled to open in late 2020.
It will feature a 25-meter by 25-yard pool with eight competitive lanes and two warm up lanes. It will also have diving platforms and bench seating for 200 spectators.
The Screaming Eagle’s complex is expected to be finished in 2021.
It will feature a 35,000 square-foot addition that will increase fitness and training spaces for student athletes. There will also be drop down batting cages for baseball and softball practice.
Both projects are part of a $38.5 million project funded by the Indiana General Assembly in 2017.
