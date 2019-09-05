Union Co. schools hope to reduce teen vaping after student survey

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - School officials have released new statistics in hopes of curbing teenage vaping.
Teen vaping has been in the spotlight a lot recently. Health officials, along with school officials, are taking an active approach to educating parents and keeping it out of schools.
Here in Union County, the school administration has recently amped up their education and awareness about e-cigarettes
Union County Public Schools posted hard facts about vaping in their schools. They say a survey taken by students showed 39 percent of Union County teens reported vaping in the last 30 days.
This is something that alarmed Union County schools, which is why they are working harder than ever to educate both parents and students.
“We have: hall monitors, we have teachers that know what to specifically look for, we brought in Kentucky State Police who did training with teachers over the summer and showed them the variety of devices that might be used,” explained Union County Public Schools PR Coordinator Melinda Beauchamp.
