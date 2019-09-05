State documents show several W. KY mines out of compliance with law

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - According to state documents, several mines are out of compliance with state law.
The law is that all mines or construction companies under five-years old must file performance bonds for the state. This is in place in case the company were to go under, workers would still get paid.
The state documents list two mine companies in Ohio County and one mine in Muhlenberg County not in compliance with this law.
This has the potential to affect hundreds of workers.
Reporter Tanner Holbrook talked with Ohio County officials about this and will have more information on this story on 14 News at 6 p.m.
