Sports betting not open at Tropicana as NFL season starts Thurs.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says he is ready to place the first sports bet in the city, but he will have to wait a bit.
Despite the NFL season opener on Thursday, sports betting isn’t open yet at the Tropicana. We checked with the state and found the casino doesn’t have it’s sports betting license yet.
Sports betting became legal in Indiana on September 1.
Other casinos around the state though are now taking bets.
The Horseshoe Casino in Hammond opened its new sportsbook on Wednesday.
French Lick Casino is expected to open sports betting this Friday.
We will update you when we learn more about when it could start in Evansville.
