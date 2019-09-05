Reverse 911 warning sent to Newburgh neighborhood after suspect runs from traffic stop

Reverse 911 warning sent to Newburgh neighborhood after suspect runs from traffic stop
Sebastian Buckingham, 23. (Source: Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office)
September 5, 2019 at 12:12 PM CDT - Updated September 5 at 12:12 PM

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Residents of a Newburgh neighborhood got a reverse 911 warning Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office says they got a call that 23-year-old Sebastian Buckingham was seen stealing several items from the Newburgh Walmart.

A deputy pulled over Buckingham’s vehicle, but during the traffic stop the sheriff’s office says he ran across the highway into a neighborhood.

The sheriffs office sent out a reverse 911 warning to residents of the neighborhood he ran into.

He was eventually caught hiding under a porch in the Country Place Subdivision.

Buckingham is facing several charges including dealing marijuana, theft and resisting arrest. We’re told he also has a warrant out of Vanderburgh County.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.