Mother, daughter move into new home to start next chapter of life

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville mother and her teenage daughter will soon begin the next chapter of their lives as they move to a new home.
The pair cut the ribbon at their new east Oregon Street home on Wednesday.
Habitat for Humanity has built homes in the Jacobsville area before, but its been many years ago. Now because of a new initiative they are back.
Getting accepted into Habitat program was the break Tiffany Sherman was hoping for. However, it didn’t come easily.
She was denied the first time and decided to try again.
“Whenever you have goals of something, you’ll keep going," Sherman says. "With god’s will you just keep striving. It’ll work out. You just gotta keep the faith and keep pushing. And that’s what I hope for my daughter to learn: keep pushing through life and never give up.”
This mother and daughter say they have been living paycheck to paycheck in an apartment with high rent. They hope this opportunity will help them start saving money and travel some too.
In May, the east Oregon Street home was being built. Several months later it is now complete with a front porch.
The front porch was an added aspect after talking to those who live in the area on how to make it blend in.
The Shermans, like other Habitat partners, put a bit of elbow grease not only into their own home, but others too.
“I didn’t know how to hang siding,” Sherman explains. "Now my dad taught me how to fix a pipe or two. It felt good to learn how to do some stuff. I got a couple people who say ‘you know how to hang siding’ and I say ‘yeah, we can get that done.’”
This home is the first of about two dozen homes coming to the neighborhood over the next four years.
In January, Vectren announced a $5.5 million workforce housing investment in Evansville. A partnership with Habitat, Hope of Evansville and Catholic Charities.
For the last four-years, Sherman has been working as a medical assistant at a local hospital. It’s a job she says she loves.
Her 14-year-old daughter is in the eighth grade and plays in the school band.
The two expect to spend a lot of time in the kitchen as they both like to cook and bake.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.