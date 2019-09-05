Man arrested after Gibson Co. chase

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man is in jail after a chase in Gibson County.
State police say the chase started around 6 Wednesday evening when a trooper saw a truck on SR 57, near College Street in Oakland City, matching the description of vehicle reported stolen in Warrick County.
The trooper tried to stop the truck, but the driver sped off at high-speed down several city streets before turning west onto SR 64.
The driver then drove south onto Franklin Street passing Wood Memorial High School before leaving the city limits and driving east on CR 200 South. The driver continued east at speeds in excess of 85 mph before driving north into a field about a quarter of a mile west of CR 1300 East.
The trooper continued to chase the vehicle through the field until the driver crossed CR 1300 East and continued driving into a bean field. At that point, deputies and Oakland City police had joined the chase and they continued chasing the vehicle through the bean field.
We’re told the chase ended when the suspect went into a cornfield on CR 150 South where the truck got stuck.
The driver, who was identified as 29-year-old Brandon Pool, 29, of Orleans, was arrested. ISP says Pool had three outstanding warrants out of Lawrence County, Indiana.
Pool was taken to the Gibson County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.