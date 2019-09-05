HPD: man arrested for attempted kidnapping after threatening driver

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police arrested a 31-year-old man for attempted kidnapping on Sunday after a report said he threatened the driver.
According to the Henderson Police Department, Jose Quevedo, 31, of Louisville, was reported to have got in someone’s vehicle and ordered the driver to drive. The report made to police said Quevedo threatened to use “deadly force,” if the driver refused to comply.
Police say Quevedo was later found damaging and trying to steal a different vehilce from Butler’s Automotive.
He was arrested and taken to the Henderson County Detention Center.
