Dale town leaders working to bring better internet to resident

DALE, Ind. (WFIE) - Better high-speed internet is coming for Dale residents.
Town leaders are working on a broadband readiness plan.
The Town’s Cleark Treasurer says the town has internet access, but not reliable broadband. City leaders plan to hold an open house meeting to lay out there plan’s to change that.
“When you look at the map your gonna see that there are several of us that are served, but it’s not great service," explained Clerk Treasurer Cindy Morrison. "Every time it rains for instance at my home I don’t have service and it will go in and out several times a night.”
The Open House meeting is on September 17. The plan is expected to be adopted this December.
