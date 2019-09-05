Court Records: former Princeton HS teacher facing child seduction charges

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The county prosecutor filed two charges against a former Princeton Community High School teacher on Thursday.
According to court records, Gary Kinswa, 44-years-old, is facing attempted child seduction and theft charges.
Our media partner, the Princeton Daily Clarion, reports a 16-year-old girl told police that Kinswa emailed and texted her for several weeks. In one text, police say, Kinswa requested photos of her in her underwear.
Police say the girl provided screenshots of some of the messages.
Kinswa is also accused of stealing money from the high school prom fund.
