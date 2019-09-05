Category 5 Cuties: Half a dozen babies born at Florida hospital during Hurricane Dorian

Each baby got a hurricane-themed onesie to mark their arrival.

Half a dozen Dorian babies born in Jacksonville, Fla., during hurricane
September 5, 2019 at 10:26 AM CDT - Updated September 5 at 10:26 AM

ORANGE PARK, Fla. (CNN/Gray News) – Not everything that comes out of a hurricane is bad.

In fact, some of the things are downright adorable.

Orange Park Medical Center near Jacksonville, Fla., reported six births as Hurricane Dorian passed through the area, three on Tuesday and three on Wednesday.

“Welcome to the (world)!” the hospital’s Facebook page said. “Meet these adorable little ones that joined the world during Hurricane Dorian.”

Welcome to the 🌎! Meet these adorable little ones that joined the world during Hurricane Dorian.❤️

Posted by Orange Park Medical Center on Wednesday, September 4, 2019

The hospital released a statement saying hurricanes cause low barometric pressure which can bring on labor.

Each baby got a hurricane-themed onesie to mark their arrival.

Some read: “Category 5 Cutie,” “I was in the hurricane evacuation plan,” “After a hurricane comes a rainbow” and “Little hurricane.”

Copyright 2019 CNN and Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.