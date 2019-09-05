Calm weather continues, hot next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hurricane Dorian is currently a Category 2 storm. The eye is about 60 miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach, SC and is expected to continue to the northeast, running almost parallel to the coastline.
Even though the eye has not made landfall in the U.S., both North and South Carolina have been battered with dangerous winds and storm surge as well as heavy rain and tornadoes last night and throughout the day today. Those dangerous conditions will likely continue until Dorian moves back out into the Atlantic during the day on Friday.
Here in the Tri-State, our stretch of calm weather continues, but there is some summer-like heat in the forecast.
Tonight will be clear and calm with low temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60°.
We may see a few clouds on Friday, but it will still be mostly sunny. It will also be a bit warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. A stray shower can’t be completely ruled out on Friday, but we will most likely stay dry.
High temperatures will return to the low 80s Saturday under mostly sunny skies, but a few more clouds will move in Sunday along with another slight chance of a stray shower. Sunday will also be a couple degrees warmer with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.
Summer-like heat returns as we head into the workweek. High temperatures will be in the low 90s Monday through Wednesday under a mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated showers are possible, but it looks like our best chance of rain out of the next seven days won’t arrive until Thursday.
