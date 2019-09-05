EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - High pressure will build in nicely today with refreshing northwest winds. Clear skies this morning with lows in the upper 50’s. Cooler with autumn like weather as high temps only reach the upper 70’s under sunny skies. Little to no precipitation is expected through the short work week.
Heat and humidity return on Friday as high temps climb into the mid to upper 80’s under mostly sunny skies. Muggy but dry for the football games with temps in the lower 80’s at kick-off.
Another cold front will push through in time for a comfortable weekend. The front won’t have enough moisture to spark any rain or thunderstorms. Dry air will yield mostly sunny skies with high temps in the lower to mid-80’s.
