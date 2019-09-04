Water main break impacts traffic, nearby businesses

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A water main break has traffic down to one lane in the northern part of the county.
It happened Wednesday around 11 a.m on Petersburg Road near Thunderbolt Pass Golf Course.
Evansville Water and Sewer Utilities is calling it a “blowhole break.” This happens when a pipe bursts and creates a hole about six to eight feet in the ground.
“Most of our pipes are little bit smaller but when you get to 12 to 16-inch size and high pressure, it does create issues," EWSU Director Allen Mounts said. "Fortunately the businesses that are impacted are limited.”
Restrooms at Thundebolt Pass and the Dairy Queen on Highway 41 are closed for the time being.
Workers say it’s a minor inconvenience while the main is being repaired.
“Washing dishes in cold water is not really good,” explained Thunderbolt Pass Cook Tom Kerchief. “That’s the only downfall that I can even think of.”
We will keep you posted on any boil advisories in that area after the main is fixed.
