University of Evansville inks long-term deal with Pepsi

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Pepsi has inked a deal to become the “Official Soft Drink of Purple Aces Athletics” at a ceremonial signing inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse on Wednesday afternoon.
The deal gives Pepsi exclusive pouring rights with the university and includes other drinks such as water (Aquafina) and Gatorade.
“Today was a big day for Aces Athletics and the University of Evansville as a whole,” UE Director of Athletics Mark Spencer said. “Being able to affiliate our university and athletic programs with a national brand such as Pepsi is a great opportunity for everyone involved.”
Today’s deal with Pepsi is another exclusive partnership that has been created by Purple Aces Sports Properties, a division of Learfield IMG College. Exclusive deals such as Dunn Hospitality Group, Working Distributors, T.R.U. Event Rental, Brinker’s Jewelers, Tri-State Orthopedics, and ProRehab have been signed since Purple Aces Sports Properties was created in the spring of 2018.
Other official long-term partnerships that have been put in place this summer include: Sitex, Slade Print and ProMark. Another landmark agreement for the program saw Mister B’s sign on as “The Official Pizza and Wings of the Purple Aces”. Mister B’s is now open on Burkhardt Road on Evansville’s east side.
“The Evansville community has always backed Purple Aces Athletics, and it has been a pleasure creating campaigns, social media, and creative inventory for exclusive and official partners at the highest marketing platform,” said Brandon McClish - GM of Purple Aces Sports Properties.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.