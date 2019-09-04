State of emergency declared in Daviess Co., KY over damaged bridge

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A state of emergency was declared in Daviess County Wednesday morning.
Judge Executive Al Mattingly made the declaration because of the closure of the Panther Creek bridge.
The bridge was damaged in August by a truck hauling scrap metal. Transportation officials tell us some of the scrap metal hanging off the truck struck the bridge and severely damaged the superstructure.
The bridge has been closed ever since while officials figured out how to fund costly repairs.
