New grants to help restore historic Evansville buildings

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New grants could help rehab historic buildings in Evansville.
The Historic Commercial Facade Grant Program is giving $100,000 to the area. The money will be used to help rehabilitate properties in the city’s Promise Zone.
To get the funds, buildings must be 40 years or older and play a role in the area’s history.
“Historic preservation is important because a city is only as good as it preserves it’s history," explained Kelley Coures, Department of Metropolitan Development. "And so this is why we want to target this program to historic buildings. We want to try to do everything we can to help these business owners and owners of the buildings in that preservation process.”
They picked the Promise Zone because it holds some of the city’s oldest business districts.
