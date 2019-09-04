Man sentenced for charges connected to VFW shooting

Man sentenced for charges connected to VFW shooting
By Jared Goffinet and Joseph Payton | September 4, 2019 at 2:33 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 3:16 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 71-year-old man, who was found guilty on charges connected to the shooting at the Wabash Avenue VFW post, has been sentenced.

John Burghardt, 71, was found guilty in August on a total of six charges. Among those charges is two counts of attempted murder.

At Wednesday’s hearing, he was sentenced to 30-years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

John Michael Burghardt (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
Burghardt has already served 222-days since his arrest in January. Those days will be counted towards his 30-year sentence.

