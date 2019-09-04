Man sentenced for charges connected to VFW shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 71-year-old man, who was found guilty on charges connected to the shooting at the Wabash Avenue VFW post, has been sentenced.
John Burghardt, 71, was found guilty in August on a total of six charges. Among those charges is two counts of attempted murder.
At Wednesday’s hearing, he was sentenced to 30-years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.
Burghardt has already served 222-days since his arrest in January. Those days will be counted towards his 30-year sentence.
Reporter Joseph Payton was at the sentencing and will have more on this at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on 14 News.
