Lilly King, IU Swimmers named to 2019-20 U.S. National Team roster

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Eight current and postgraduate Indiana University swimmers were named to the 2019-20 USA Swimming National Team on Wednesday.
Current Hoosier swimmer Michael Brinegar was named to the squad, as well as postgrads Lilly King, Annie Lazor, Zach Apple, Ian Finnerty, Zane Grothe, Cody Miller and Blake Pieroni.
The full USA Swimming National Team roster, which is made up of the nation’s top six swimmers in each individual Olympic event, can be found at USASwimming.org.
The 2019-2020 USA Swimming National Team features the top six athletes with the highest World Rankings in individual Olympic Events. Qualifying times come from USA Swimming or FINA sanctioned meets from January 1, 2019 through August 25, 2019. For full selection criteria, visit USASwimming.org.
The 2019-2020 USA Swimming Open Water National Team is comprised of the athletes selected to compete at the 2019 FINA Open Water World Championship, which took place in July in Yeosu, South Korea. Remaining positions were filled based on results from the 2019 USA Swimming 10K National Championships. The open water selection procedure can be found at USASwimming.org.
Benefits offered to USA Swimming National Team members include travel to USA Swimming TYR Pro Swim Series meets and training camp opportunities. Select athletes are eligible for monthly assistance and elite athlete health insurance.
Courtesy: IU Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.